New thrust on ease of doing business for industries in U.T.

Implementation of 258 reforms awaits DPIIT nod: official

The Union Territory government has given a new thrust to improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) to provide a hassle-free environment for industries to set up shop and grow unhindered, according to the Industries Department.

E. Vallavan, Industries Secretary, said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had in 2014 notified the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) to ease regulation and licensing procedures and bring in a conductive environment for doing business across the country.

During 2020, DPIIT had notified 301 reforms for implementation by 20 stakeholder departments. The government adopted 258 reforms and action is being taken to achieve the remaining 43 by the end of March, he said.

However, the implementation of 258 reforms is awaiting approval of the DPIIT, he added. Steps are being taken to submit the renewed/modified evidence to clear the clarifications raised by the DPIIT.

Migrating factories’ licence process and issuing all licences through DSTE online are among the reforms that have been undertaken. The validity of licences has also been extended. Further, to ease the process, an auto renewal system on payment of fees has been set up.

Centralised inspection

Besides, to avoid hardships faced by entrepreneurs in inspections made by different departments on different days, systems have been developed to perform a centralised inspection and share the report with line departments online.

Steps have been taken to allow self certification/third-party certification instead of departmental inspections.

Mr. Vallavan said the ranking of the Union Territory at the national level was expected to improve in relation to previous years, attract more investments/industries and create more employment.

Earlier, after a review at the Raj Nivas, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said the departments that are yet to complete the reform points should indicate the reasons thereof and the timelines by which the reform points would be implemented. Third-party auditors would be appointed by the Secretary (Industries) to assess the quality of implementation of reform points under Ease of Doing Business.