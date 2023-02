New Superintendent of Police takes charge

February 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

R. Rajaram took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Cuddalore district on Friday. He previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Kolathur and was posted to Cuddalore district as part of the shuffle of IPS officers made by the State government on February 3. ADVERTISEMENT

