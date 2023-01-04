HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New SP assumes office in Kallakurichi

District police will conduct weekly grievance redressal meetings, says Mohanraj. Assures swift action on all complaints

January 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Mohanraj assumed office as the Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi district on Wednesday.

Prior to this, Mr. Mohanraj was Deputy Commissioner (North), Madurai city. He succeeds P. Pakalavan who has since been promoted and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kancheepuram Range).

Mr. Mohanraj said the district police would conduct weekly grievance redressal meetings. Swift action would be taken on all complaints and petitions received from the public. The CCTV surveillance system in the district would also be ramped up and linked with the police control room for better traffic management and detection of offences.

The department would strive to curb prohibition offences such as illegal distillation and smuggling of arrack in Kalvarayan hills in the district, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.