New Secretary for Auroville Foundation

08 July 2021 01:25 IST

Jayanti S. Ravi appointed for 3 years

Senior bureaucrat Jayanti S. Ravi has assumed office as Secretary, the Auroville Foundation.

Ms. Ravi, a 1991-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, hails from Chennai.

A Ph.D holder in e-governance and Masters in Nuclear Physics, she was serving since 2017 as Principal Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department of Gujarat government.

The posting, which was sought by the Ministry of Education under which Auroville functions, had been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in May.

According to an Auroville spokesman, the new Secretary has begun a familiarisation tour of the Auroville township.