Puducherry

New Secretary for Auroville Foundation

Jayanti S. Ravi   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Senior bureaucrat Jayanti S. Ravi has assumed office as Secretary, the Auroville Foundation.

Ms. Ravi, a 1991-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, hails from Chennai.

A Ph.D holder in e-governance and Masters in Nuclear Physics, she was serving since 2017 as Principal Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department of Gujarat government.

Ms. Ravi has been appointed as Secretary, Auroville Foundation, on deputation for three years.

The posting, which was sought by the Ministry of Education under which Auroville functions, had been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in May.

According to an Auroville spokesman, the new Secretary has begun a familiarisation tour of the Auroville township.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 1:26:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/new-secretary-for-auroville-foundation/article35203949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY