New season of weekend music sessions kicks off today

The first edition of the Tourism Department supported ‘Live Music - SecSatPondy’ of 2020 will be held on Saturday at the Bandstand.

The ‘Pongal special’ edition will feature PY01, Tamil groove funk band from the city, and AURA, a classic rock band from Bengaluru.

PY01, inspired by A.R. Rahman, will present mostly Tamil songs, and also feature songs in other languages like Hindi and Malayalam.

The band, which is slowly becoming a regular fixture at events in and around town, is led by bass guitarist Anandan Rasu. AURA stirs up nostalgia with renditions of retro hits.

They have been doing fundraisers and campus nights at prestigious venues like St. John's Medical, IIT Roorkee, Symbiosis Management and many others.

The band’s set list will include covers of Pink Floyd, Eagles, Eric Clapton, Bon Jovi, Scorpions, Dire Straits, Bryan Adams, Dream Theater and Porcupine Tree.

Entry for the event is free. The programme will begin at 7 p.m.