New school comes up in Puducherry

April 20, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The city has got a new school with the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust (SMVET) launching the SMV School, an institution for children from kindergarten to middle school (Class VIII) at Madagadipet.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who formally inaugurated the building complex of the SMV School, recently, said the institution, which is situated on the outskirts of the city, will be affordable for the wards of those who are coming to Puducherry for work purposes as it offers education at a nominal fee. He also noted the significant role played by the SMVET in improving standards of education.

The management said the school has incorporated the National Educational Policy in the curriculum. The school aimed to provide state-of-the infrastructure, modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, sports facilities and a well-stocked digital library.

M. Dhanasekaran, Chancellor, Takshashila University, chairman and managing director, SMVET presided over the function. S.V. Sugumaran, vice-chairman, SMVET, K. Narayanasamy Kesavan, secretary, D.Rajarajan, treasurer, V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, director-cum-principal, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, D. Rajagovindhan, director, SMV Medical College and Hospital, S. Malarkan, principal, MVIT, and V. Muthu, chairman, Pallava Group of Institutions were among those who participated.