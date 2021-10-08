New schedule for local body polls announced

PUDUCHERRY

Polling for Pondicherry, Oulgaret municipalities will be held on Nov. 2

As per the revised schedule announced by the State Election Commission on Friday evening, the polling for the Pondicherry and Oulgarat municipalities will be held on November 2 and for the five Commune panchayats in Puducherry region it will be held on November 7.

In the third phase, polling will be held for the municipalities of Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and five Commune panchayats in Karaikal region on November 13. Counting of votes for all the three phases will be held on November 17.

The polling time will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the last one hour has been set aside for COVID- 19 patients and persons having symptoms for novel coronavirus. The last date for filing of nomination for the first phase is October 18. For the second and third phase it will be October 22 and October 29 respectively, a notification issued by SEC said

The SEC said in its notification that the model code of conduct had come into force with immediate effect.