New Puducherry SEC was chosen from among ten candidates

The new Puducherry State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas was selected from among ten candidates who had applied for the post.

A panel consisting of Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Advisor, Union Territory, Ministry of Home Affairs Jitendra Agarwal and Director Ministry of Panchayati Raj S. S Prasad oversaw the selection process, a senior official told The Hindu.

Among those who had applied included a few retired IAS, IPS and IFS officers who had served in UT in different capacities, details accessed by The Hindu revealed.

“The entire selection process was based on candidates' work experience, background and professional commitment. The three member panel conducted the interview and scrutinised the applications,” said the official.

Mr. Thomas, who hails from Kerala, is currently serving as a consultant in the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change in New Delhi.

Prior to that, he had served in Government of Kerala as conservator of forests and in various other capacities. He has got experience in conducting Parliament, Assembly and Local Body elections, said the official.

As per the order issued by Under Secretary to Government Giddi Balaram on Wednesday, the SEC appointment would be for a period of three years or till he attains the age of 68, whichever is earlier.

Meanwhile, Mr Roy took charge on Wednesday afternoon and, soon thereafter, issued a circular saying “all official, demi-official letters and confidential communication intended to the State Election Commissioner, Puducherry may kindly be henceforth addressed to him.” His office would function from the Election Department Complex at Reddiyarpalayam, said an official.