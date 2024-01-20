GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New postings for PCS officers

January 20, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has ordered the transfer of several Pondicherry Civil Service (PCS) officers in Puducherry.

As per the transfer order issued by the government on January 19, Under Secretary (Finance) Arjun Ramakrishnan will be the new Deputy Collector (Revenue, North) and the present Deputy Collector, (North, Revenue) M. Kandasamy will be the Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality. 

Mr. Kandasamy will continue to hold additional charge of District Registrar. S. Sivakumar, who was hitherto holding the post of Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality has been posted as Under Secretary (Finance).

Deputy Labour Commissioner P. Ragini has been posted as new Director of Social Welfare Department with additional charge of General Manager PIPDIC. 

The order said S. Sandirakumaran will be the new Deputy Labour Commissioner, A. Kumaran, the new Deputy Transport Commissioner and S. Baskaran, will be the Officer on Special Duty at the Election Department, the order said.

