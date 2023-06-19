New PCC chief assumes office as Congress turns event into a show of strength in Puducherry

June 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The function to mark Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam taking over as chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday evening turned out to be a Congress show of strength with party leaders making their intent clear to contest the lone Lok Sabha seat from the Union Territory even while being in alliance with like-minded parties such as DMK.

“We cannot afford to leave the seat to any other party. We have made the mistake of leaving the seat in the past and paid a price for it. The party will continue to be in alliance but we will not leave the seat. In Puducherry, Congress will have to field a party nominee for the Lok Sabha polls,” former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said at the function coinciding with Mr. Vaithilingam’s appointment as PCC president.

He went on to even suggest fielding Mr. Vaithilingam again from Puducherry. “I am sure Mr. Vaithilingam will not turn back the offer from the party citing his new responsibilities,” the former CM said. The outcome of Karnataka election has given new vigour to Congress leaders across the country to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Minister for Health and AICC in-charge for the Union Territory, Dinesh Gundu Rao said the time has come for leaders to sink their differences and work towards winning the LS seat.

“The immediate aim should be to win the LS seat and bring Congress to power at the Centre. Then we can work towards bringing the party back to power in Puducherry after the next Assembly elections. The Karnataka elections have proved that BJP can be defeated. The saffron party now remains in power only in Puducherry in the south,” Mr. Rao said.

Taking a different stand as that of the DMK local leadership, party legislator A.M. H. Nazeem has extended support for Congress’ claim for the seat. “Congress is the bigger party and it should field its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said in his felicitation address.

Earlier, Mr. Vaithilingam took charge as PCC president at the Congress office. Mr. Rao, Mr. Narayanasamy, former PCC president A.V. Subramanian and former Minister M. Kandasamy were present.

