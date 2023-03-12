ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers for CII Puducherry State Council

March 12, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A. Joseph Rozario

A. Joseph Rozario, director of metal scope India Private Limited, has been elected as chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry State Council for 2023-24. He was elected at the annual meeting held in Puducherry on Saturday. Mr. Rozario was serving as vice chairman of CII Puducherry State Council.

The meeting also elected V. Shanmuganandam, founder and CEO of Touch Solar Technologies and Touch Energy Technologies Private Limited, as the vice chairman of CII Puducherry State Council, a release here said. 

V. Shanmuganandam

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US