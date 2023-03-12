New office-bearers for CII Puducherry State Council

March 12, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A. Joseph Rozario, director of metal scope India Private Limited, has been elected as chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry State Council for 2023-24. He was elected at the annual meeting held in Puducherry on Saturday. Mr. Rozario was serving as vice chairman of CII Puducherry State Council.

The meeting also elected V. Shanmuganandam, founder and CEO of Touch Solar Technologies and Touch Energy Technologies Private Limited, as the vice chairman of CII Puducherry State Council, a release here said.