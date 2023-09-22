L-G gives nod for proposal to set up a 60-seat nursing college in Puducherry

September 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The decks have been cleared for establishing a 60-seat nursing college under the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute with intake commencing this academic year.

This follows the sanction accorded by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the proposal for a second nursing institution in the government sector in the capital, in addition to the existing Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences.

The new nursing college offering BSc Nursing will be situated on the campus of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute administered by the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Medical College Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt. Governor also sanctioned a full-fledged nursing college in the Mother Teresa Post Graduate and Health Sciences Research Institute in Karaikal through the upgradation of existing GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) diploma programme to BSc Nursing. The student intake, pegged at 40, has been scheduled to commence in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, BJP State president in Puducherry, V. Saminathan, said the net addition of 100 BSc Nursing seats in the government sector aligns with several measures being undertaken across various fronts by the AINRC-BJP NDA government. The sanction for a 60-seat nursing college in Puducherry and a 40-seat institution in Karaikal will be a boon to the aspirants in the region, Mr. Saminathan said.

At the Central-level too, there is an impetus by the NDA government to launch 365 nursing colleges across the country, thus ending decades of neglect of the nursing education sector under the Congress governments, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.