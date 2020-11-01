Puducherry

New Mission Director

In orders passed by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, G. Sriramulu, Director of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy, will, in addition to the charges held, hold the charge of the post of Mission Director, Pondicherry State Health Mission, with immediate effect until further orders.

