New Medical Centre in Puducherry signs pact with AI startup

December 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A private hospital in Puducherry has entered into a partnership with an AI startup to implement continuous remote patient monitoring and early warning system.

According to a press release, the non-ICU ward beds in New Medical Centre have been equipped with next-generation ambulatory connected patient monitoring systems enabling contactless continuous vitals monitoring and an early warning alert system by Dozee. The system tracks the trends of vital parameters and provides alert to healthcare providers for early detection of patients’ clinical deterioration, enabling timely medical intervention.

