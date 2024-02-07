New LED street lights commissioned in Puducherry

February 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Home Minister-cum-Chairman of Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) A. Namassivayam on Wednesday commissioned as many as 103 LED street lights installed on the Sedurapet Industrial estate here.

The street lights were installed in the industrial estate at a cost of ₹62.94 lakh through PIPDIC funds. Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Industries Secretary Ashish Madhaorao More and PIPDIC Managing Director P.T. Rudra Goud were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.