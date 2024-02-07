ADVERTISEMENT

New LED street lights commissioned in Puducherry

February 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister-cum-Chairman of Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) A. Namassivayam on Wednesday commissioned as many as 103 LED street lights installed on the Sedurapet Industrial estate here.

The street lights were installed in the industrial estate at a cost of ₹62.94 lakh through PIPDIC funds. Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Industries Secretary Ashish Madhaorao More and PIPDIC Managing Director P.T. Rudra Goud were present.

