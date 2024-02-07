GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New LED street lights commissioned in Puducherry

February 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister-cum-Chairman of Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) A. Namassivayam on Wednesday commissioned as many as 103 LED street lights installed on the Sedurapet Industrial estate here.

The street lights were installed in the industrial estate at a cost of ₹62.94 lakh through PIPDIC funds. Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Industries Secretary Ashish Madhaorao More and PIPDIC Managing Director P.T. Rudra Goud were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.