The Police Department has transferred the Inspector of Mudaliarpet Police Station, R. Senthil Kumar, to the Pondicherry Armed Police.

In his place, Inspector A. Kannan has been posted as the Station House Officer of Mudaliarpet. Mr. Kannan was previously in charge of the Muthialpet station.

The Mudaliarpet Police recently drew flak after life convict Karuna jumped parole. Following day of manhunt, the police arrested him from Coimbatore. He has been lodged at the Kalapet Central Prison.

