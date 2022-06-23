New high of 42 COVID-19 cases in U.T.

Puducherry accounts for 31 of the new cases

Fresh COVID-19 infections touched a new single-day high of 42 as the positivity rate rose to 2.77% in the Union Territory on Thursday. Puducherry accounted for 31 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,516 tests, Yanam 5, Karaikal 4 and Mahe 2. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.72%. With 16 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 168. Of these, two patients were in hospital and 166 in home isolation. The overall tally in the Union Territory was 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,66,167 cases and 1,64,037 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.79 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department, over 19.23 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 853 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,33,452 vaccine doses.