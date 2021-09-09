New heads for health institutions in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

09 September 2021 01:05 IST

S. Jayanthi, Dean of the Mother Theresa Postgraduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences, has been repatriated and appointed Director of the Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy.

The appointment was part of the postings approved by the Lt. Governor. In other developments, V. Ravichandran, specialist in radiodiagnosis at the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital and Post Graduate Institute, has been appointed on a deputation basis as Dean of the Mother Theresa Institute. S. Sevvel has been posted as Medical Superintendent of the General Hospital.

According to the office memorandum notifying the postings, the terms and conditions of the deputation of Dr. Ravichandran would be issued separately.

Advertising

Advertising