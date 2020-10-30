New facility for treating urinary tract stone

PUDUCHERRY

30 October 2020 02:02 IST

The equipment provides painless treatment option

Jipmer has commissioned an advanced Extracorporeal Shock-Wave Lithotripsy System (Dornier Delta III) in its Department of Urology which facilitates non-surgical treatment of urinary stone.

Jipmer Medical Superintendent A. S. Badhe commissioned the equipment in the presence of Director Rakesh Aggarwal and Abdoul Hamide, Deputy Director (Administration). Dr. Badhe said that this machine would provide a non-operative and relatively painless treatment option for patients with urinary stones. It involves breaking the stones, using high-energy shockwaves, into tiny pieces which are then passed in urine. This treatment does not involve any incision, anaesthesia, or scar, and can be done as a day-care procedure, allowing the patient to be back at work the next day.

According to a Jipmer release, uro-technicians at the Department of Urology, have already provided lithotripsy treatment to more than 3,000 patients over the last 11 years. However, the previous machine had become out-dated and could be used to treat only stones in the kidney but not in other parts of the urinary tract.

Advertising

Advertising

The new system has several advanced features, including integrated fluoroscopy and ultrasound imaging devices, a stone-focussing software, a system to monitor coupling and an unified remote control for guiding and controlling table movements. These allow a more precise focussing of the shockwaves on stones, located not only in the kidney but along the entire upper urinary tract, making the treatment more efficient and quicker. The system can also be used to treat gallstones and pancreatic stones, Dr. Badhe said. Dr. Aggarwal noted that the new machine was capable of treating children and adults, including those with obesity. The machine has two focussing techniques, namely fluoroscopy and ultrasonography, integrated into it. This would help minimise the radiation exposure received by the patients, as also to reduce the time spent for treating each patient thus enabling more patients to be treated every day.

Dr. Hamide said the Dornier Delta III system has cost the Institute ₹4.05 crore. It is one of the most advanced lithotripsy systems installed in the country, and the first such system in southern India. The equipment has an integrated patient database management system for a better follow up of the treated patients. The treatment will be free for patients below poverty line and would cost a nominal ₹4,000 to others.