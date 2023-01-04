New entity mooted as part of privatisation of electricity distribution in the Union Territory

January 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government proposes to create a new entity to manage the transferred assets of the Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) as part of its roadmap for the unbundling and privatisation of the power sector in the Union Territory that has encountered stiff opposition from employees.

The draft Puducherry Electricity Reforms Transfer Scheme, 2022, for unbundling and privatising the distribution and retail supply of electricity in the PED, moots the setting up of the Puducherry Power Distribution Company Limited which is to be incorporated as a limited liability company with the Registrar of Companies, Puducherry under the Companies Act, 2013.

“The creation of the limited liability entity is only one of several incremental steps to complete the privatisation exercise of power distribution,” a government official said. The process of registration will be completed, more by the book, at a later stage of finalising of bids, the official added.

Significantly, in a counter affidavit filed in the Madras High Court that reveals the details of the government’s proposed roadmap for the unbundling-privatisation exercise, the government had stated that after completion of the bidding process, the PED would be transformed into a distribution company and 100% shares of the discom transferred to successful bidder.

Apart from maintaining that the privatisation was a policy decision under the Centre’s Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan scheme to “increase efficiency and consumer satisfaction” in electricity departments in all Union Territories, the essence of the government’s argument is that the writ petition by PED employee unions seeking quashing of a September 27 tender on the apprehension about terms and conditions of service on transfer was ‘premature’.

The affidavit states that the terms and conditions of service on transfer of employees would take place only after finalisation of tender, award of contract, incorporation of the PSU and transfer of shares. It also points to the draft scheme of transfer that states that the terms and conditions of service would not be less favourable to the existing terms. As such, the existence of a discom becomes necessary only at the stage of transfer of shares and not at the stage of tender finalisation. It is also significant that the affidavit puts on record that there is deliberation in the government to transfer 51% shares and retain 49%.

Explaining its rationale for the move, the government has told the court that the electricity department was running at a cumulative loss of ₹780 crore. Moreover, on the lines of the unbundling exercise in Delhi in 2002 — when six entities were carved out of the erstwhile Delhi Vidyut Board — the draft scheme in Puducherry envisages establishment of a Trust to manage the terminal benefits of transferred employees.

On the human resources front, the Government is to constitute a committee within a month of the transfer to receive representations/suggestions on the transfer of personnel to the new entity, and make recommendations to the Government.

Addressing the petitioner’s questions regarding the transfer of assets in the absence of a Board, the government stated that as per section 131 (1) of the Electricity Act, if there is a Board, the property of such an entity should be first vested with the government before it is transferred to any other company. In the absence of a Board, if the property and rights are already available with the Department, as in the case of the Union Territory, such vesting can be executed directly, the government stated.

The assets to be transferred would include power systems, plants, machinery, equipment, including transmission/ distribution lines/ cables, wires, substations/ transformers, facilities, towers, meters, information technology systems and office buildings (not including land) and installations pertaining to and attached thereto, other moveable assets etc. which are owned by the PED and are in exclusive use for distribution and retail supply of electricity to the consumers in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Responding to apprehensions about the impact on consumers, the affidavit has stated that the government would continue to exercise statutory powers, including right to issue policy directions to the JERC and provision of tariff subsidy to consumers. The cessation of Budgetary allocation to capital asset creation in the power sector as the entity would take over that role in the future, suspension of the outgo as terminal employee benefits, and a share of recovery of dues from pre-transfer payment defaults are among the benefits cited by the government from the unbundling-privatisation exercise, the government stated in the affidavit.

Meanwhile, the scheduled date for opening of bids is January 9 following the closure of submissions on January 6 with a 4 p.m. cut-off.