New electricity tariffs take effect in U.T.

: Revised electricity tariffs for various consumer categories have taken effect following the Joint Energy Regulatory Commission approving the petition by the Puducherry Electricity Department for raising charges for 2024-25 to bridge a cumulative revenue gap of about ₹700 crore.

While most of the proposed revision fixed/energy cost hikes has been approved, some tariffs have been slightly scaled down or left unchanged. The JERC has sanctioned the new regime after the public hearing hosted on February 14.

While the approved tariff for domestic consumers in the 0-100 units per month slab is ₹2.70 /kWh against the proposal for a 50 paise hike to ₹2.75/kWh, the new rates for other slabs have been sanctioned.

Accordingly, the revised rates (against kWh units) are ₹4 in the 101-200 units, ₹6 in the 201-300 units and ₹7.50 for above 300 units slabs. The unit cost increase is in the range of 60-75 paise.

The fixed charges in all consumption slabs is unchanged at ₹35/kW/month.

The existing rates (2023-24) will continue in the Low Tension commercial segment: ₹6/kWh in the 0-100 units per month (against the PED’s proposal for ₹6.50/kWh), ₹7.05 kWh in the 101-250 units/month and ₹7.80 kWh in the above 250 units categories against the requested hikes of ₹8 and ₹9 kWh respectively.

However, the fixed charges for all three consumption slabs have been hiked to the proposed rate of ₹200/kW/month (an increase of ₹125).

The revised rate for HT Commercial (for contract demand up to 5000 kVA) is ₹450 /kVA / month, fixed charges (an increase of ₹30) and ₹6 /kVAh energy charges, which represents an increase of 40 paise over existing rate but is lesser than the ₹6.50/kVAh sought by the PED.

The new rates for small farmers is Rs. 25/HP/month (an increase by ₹5) and for other farmers ₹100 /HP/month (an increase of ₹25).

The rates remain unchanged for cottage industries/poultry farms /horticulture/ pisciculture: ₹2.25 /kWh in the 0-100 units per month category (against the 50 paise hike proposed), ₹3.25 /kWh in the units per month slab (75 paise hike proposed), ₹5.40 /kWh in the 201-300 per month segment (60 paise hike proposed) and ₹6.80 /kWh above 300 units (70 paise hike proposed).

The new rates for Life Line Services /OHOB in the 0-50 units per month category is ₹10/kW/month fixed cost and ₹1.95/kWh energy charges.

The proposal for a hike in public lighting segment has been approved at the rate of ₹110/pole/month and ₹7.10/kWh.

The proposed hike has also been approved for the LT industries to ₹7/kWh, ₹6.00 /KVAh (for supply at 11 kV, 22 kV or 33 kV).

