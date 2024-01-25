GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New electors get EPIC during Voters’ Day celebrations

January 25, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The first time voters with Voters ID at the 14th National Voters’ Day, organised by Elections Department at Kamban Kalai Arangam in Puducherry on Thursday.

The first time voters with Voters ID at the 14th National Voters’ Day, organised by Elections Department at Kamban Kalai Arangam in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Distribution of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to first-time voters and honouring voter enrolment efforts and best practices of officers marked the 14th National Voters’ Day celebrations called by the Election Commission of India.

The underlying mission of the celebrations was to encourage young prospective voters and first-time voters to participate effectively in the electoral process and to create awareness for 100 percent voter turnout.

The theme for this year was ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For sure’.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma led the celebrations held by the Election Department at the Kamban Kalai Arangam and distributed EPICs to new voters and presented awards to electoral officers for their voter registration efforts.

P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer; P. Thillaivel, Deputy CEO; E. Vallavan, District Collector and District Election Officer; and others participated.

A mobile model polling booth was flagged off in this connection that would visit various places to raise awareness on the importance of exercising franchise under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) of the ECI.

The Chief Secretary, later, administered the Voter’s Day pledge to government secretaries and staff at a function hosted in the Chief Secretariat.

R. Kesavan, Housing Secretary read out the Tamil version of the pledge.

