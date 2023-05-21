ADVERTISEMENT

New DIG of Villupuram Range assumes office

May 21, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Speaking to reporters, the DIG said there will be zero tolerance against organised crime and other illegal activities

The Hindu Bureau

Ziaul Haque assumed office as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police of Villupuram Range on Sunday. The DIG post was lying vacant since March this year when the then DIG M. Pandian retired from service.

Mr. Haque was earlier posted as the DIG of Crime Branch CID, Chennai. The DIG was received by Superintendents of Police R. Rajaram (Cuddalore) and N. Mohanraj (Kallakurichi district).

Speaking to reporters, the DIG said there will be zero tolerance against organised crime and other illegal activities including brewing and distillation of illicit liquor, fermented wash, lottery tickets, and gambling. Vigil will be stepped up in all police station limits across Villupuram Range he said, adding that the public could share information on all illegal activities and crimes in their area. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

Mr. Haque said the public could also submit petitions in person to the jurisdictional Inspectors, Deputy Superintendents of Police, and Superintendents of Police. Immediate action will be taken on all petitions. Vigil will be stepped up at all check posts. The police will also keep a close tab on those involved in the illicit distillation of arrack and take stringent action against them. Awareness campaigns will be held in all villages against the menace, he added.

