Chief Minister inaugurates new diagnostics facility in Puducherry

The investment made in providing advanced diagnostic capabilities and improving healthcare access will benefit people in the region, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

Updated - August 08, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the opening of a state-of-the-art diagnostic facility.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the opening of a state-of-the-art diagnostic facility. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated a state-of-the-art regional reference laboratory and integrated diagnostics centre in the city recently.

The city branch of Neuberg Diagnostics will offer advanced imaging, from CT Scan to image-guided interventions, cardiology services, such as ECG and Echocardiogram and pathology testing, across biochemistry, haematology and serology, a press note said.

Mr. Rangasamy noted that the investment made in providing advanced diagnostic capabilities and improving healthcare access will benefit people in the region.

Puducherry Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, GSK Velu, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, A. Ganesan, vice-chairman and Dharma Ganesh, vice-president participated.

The new facility adds to the 11 integrated centres across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Raipur, and Chhattisgarh, a press note said.

