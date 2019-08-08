New DGP of Puducherry assumes office

Balaji Srivastava assumed charge as the new Director General of Police of the Union Territory on Wednesday. He replaces S. Sundari Nanda, who has been transferred to Delhi.

Mr. Srivastava, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, earlier served as the DGP of Mizoram.

Mr. Srivastava was given the guard of honour at the Police Headquarters here, where he arrived on Wednesday to take charge as the police chief of the Union Territory.

In a brief interaction with the media after assuming charge, he said top priority would be accorded to the welfare of police personnel.

“My focus will be on technology development and augmentation of infrastructural facilities and modernisation of the police force. We need to keep updating with the latest technologies and plan ourselves on how policing should be in 2030,” he said.

Courtesy call

Mr. Srivastava later called on the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Legislative Assembly.