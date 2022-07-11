New DGP appointed
Manoj Kumar Lal, a 1988 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as Director General of Police of the Union Territory. The present DGP Ranvir Singh Krishnia has been transferred to New Delhi, an order issued by Under Secretary to Government of India, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said.
