08 September 2020 11:38 IST

S.P. K. Kennedy Babu has been appointed as the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Postgradudate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGI), a government order said.

Mr. Babu, who has worked as a faculty member in MGPGI for more than 30 years, is also a member of the Dental Council of India, New Delhi and Member of Court, Pondicherry University.

