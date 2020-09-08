Puducherry

New dean for dental college in Puducherry

S.P. K. Kennedy Babu has been appointed as the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Postgradudate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGI), a government order said.

Mr. Babu, who has worked as a faculty member in MGPGI for more than 30 years, is also a member of the Dental Council of India, New Delhi and Member of Court, Pondicherry University.

