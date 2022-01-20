New COVID-19 cases shoot up to 2,783

Test Positivity Rate crosses 43%

New COVID-19 cases shot up to 2,783 as the Test Positivity Rate crossed 43% in the Union Territory on Thursday. One death was reported in Puducherry taking the cumulative toll in the region to 1,897.

Puducherry accounted for 2,230 of the new cases, which were detected from 6,444 tests, followed by Karaikal (462), Yanam (68) and Mahe (23).

The test positivity rate was 43.19%, case fatality rate 1.31% and recovery rate 89.71%.

With 1,073 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 13,053. Of these, 144 patients were in the hospital and 12,909 in home isolation.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,480), Karaikal (254), Yanam (109) and Mahe (54).

The Union Territory has so far recorded a cumulative tally of 1,45,342 cases and 1,30,392 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 21.11 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.84 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,791 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,12,236 vaccine doses.

200 personnel positive

More than 200 employees of the Health Department have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory so far.

Given the necessity of maintaining a critical mass of the workforce because of the resurgence of COVID-19, most of the staff are reporting for work after following Covid-appropriate behaviour, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has also increased testing volumes to average over 6,000 samples daily. "We have enough kits to sustain these numbers and have also placed orders for replenishing stocks", a health official said.