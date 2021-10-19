New COVID-19 cases in Union Territory fall to 28, no deaths reported

Test positivity rate in Puducherry drops to under 1%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours as new cases dropped to 28, and the test positivity rate fell to under 1% on Monday.

Puducherry logged 24 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,846 tests, followed by Karaikal (3) and Mahe (1). No case was reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 0.73%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.14%.

With 90 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases aggregated to 523. Of this, 105 patients were in hospitals and 418 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,850 — Puducherry (1,447), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (46).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,424 cases against 1,25,051 recoveries.

Of an estimated 18.72 lakh tests done so far, over 15.88 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,486 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 10,76,582 doses of vaccine.

Nil deaths in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

As many as 19 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the district’s tally to 63,832.

The district saw 62,696 recoveries, leaving 272 active cases.

In Villupuram district, 10 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 45,711.

Kallakurichi district reported 14 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 31,231.