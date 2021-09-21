New COVID-19 cases in Union Territory drop to 54

One death recorded, taking cumulative toll to 1,832

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death while new cases dropped to 54 on Monday.

The sole death occurred in Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll to 1,832.

The toll by region is Puducherry 1,440, Karaikal 243, Yanam 106 and Mahe 43.

Puducherry accounted for 34 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,069 tests, followed by Karaikal (15) and Mahe (5).

No new cases were reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.33%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.85%.

With 109 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 867. Of this, 141 patients were in hospitals and 726 cases in home isolation.

Th Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,25,517 cases against 1,22,818 recoveries.

More get vaccinated

Of an estimated 17.42 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.77 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,165 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines, including second dose, administered in the Union Territory aggregated to 9,12,331.