New COVID-19 cases fall to single digits in U.T.

February 28, 2022 19:12 IST

The test positivity rate stands at 1.03%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.74%.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as new cases dropped to single digits on Monday.

Puducherry reported all nine new cases detected from 871 tests. No new cases were reported from Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

With 33 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 118. Of these, 12 patients were in hospitals and 106 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.03%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.74%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 deaths — Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,65,720 cases and 1,63,640 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.15 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.60 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 313 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15.90 lakh vaccine doses.