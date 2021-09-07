New COVID-19 cases fall to 32 in Union Territory, one dies

Test positivity rate dips below 1%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death as new cases fell to 32, the fewest in over a month, and the test positivity rate was under 1% on Monday.

With the death of a patient in Puducherry, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,818.

Toll by region

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,433), Karaikal (238), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 20 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,434 tests, followed by Karaikal (6), Yanam (1) and Mahe (5).

The test positivity rate was 0.93%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.80%.

78 recoveries

With 78 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 914.

This comprised of 175 patients in hospitals and 739 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,24,184 cases against 1,21,452 recoveries. Of an estimated 16.73 lakh tests administered to date, over 14.20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,226 persons took the jab against COVID-19, taking the total number of vaccinated people in the Union Territory to 8,38,485.