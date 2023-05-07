HamberMenu
New COVID-19 cases drop to four in Puducherry

May 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The test positivity rate was 0.75%, the case fatality rate was 1.12% and the recovery rate was 98.66%. | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

New COVID-19 cases dropped to four in the Union Territory against 13 recoveries on Sunday.

All four of the cases, which were confirmed by 533 tests, were reported in Puducherry. Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam did not record any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 0.75%, the case fatality rate was 1.12% and the recovery rate was 98.66%.

Of the 45 active cases in U.T., two patients were in hospital while 43 were in home isolation.

Till date, U.T. has registered a total of 1,77,398 cases and 1,75,372 patients have recovered.

