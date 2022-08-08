Puducherry

New COVID-19 cases drop to 23 in U.T.

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 08, 2022 19:46 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:46 IST

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped for the second consecutive day with the Union Territory recording 23 infections against 84 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry reported eight cases, which were detected from 1,154 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The test positivity rate was 1.99%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.48%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 640 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 631 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,71,651 cases and 1,69,044 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.59 lakh tests carried out so far, over 19.96 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 7,087 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,04,147 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...