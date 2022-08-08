New COVID-19 cases drop to 23 in U.T.

August 08, 2022 19:46 IST

The test positivity rate stands at 1.99%

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped for the second consecutive day with the Union Territory recording 23 infections against 84 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry reported eight cases, which were detected from 1,154 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 1.99%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.48%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 640 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 631 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,71,651 cases and 1,69,044 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.59 lakh tests carried out so far, over 19.96 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 7,087 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,04,147 vaccine doses.