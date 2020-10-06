New COVID-19 cases drop below 200 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

06 October 2020 01:13 IST

194 test positive in Union Territory; four more deaths reported

Fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 200 in the Union Territory of Puducherry for the first time in several weeks, with 194 persons testing positive on Monday.

The Union Territory also reported four deaths in the last 24 hours. While Puducherry accounted for three deaths, one patient died at the Karaikal government hospital. The patients, including three women, were in the age group of 36-81.

The fresh cases were confirmed from the 3,391 samples tested. The infection rate was 5.72%, the case fatality rate 1.85% and the recovery rate 82.73%.

Puducherry accounted for 171 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal, 16, and Yanam,7. The death toll aggregate for Puducherry was 543, followed by Karaikal, 46, and Yanam, 42. The tally in the Union Territory was 543 deaths, 4,513 active cases, a cumulative total of 29,277 cases and 24,221 patients recovered, including 458 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that though the incidence appeared to be coming down, people could not afford to be complacent in adhering to masking, physical distancing and frequent sanitising of hands.

The Health Department has so far tested 2,06,509 samples, and 1,73,957 were negative.

As many as 129 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 20,869. The official death toll stood at 237. Out of 20,869 cases, 19,255 have recovered while 1,124 were active.

A total of 80 persons tested positive in Villupuram district, taking the total to 12,129. Kallakurichi district reported 57 cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,420.