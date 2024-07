The government has appointed Principal of Kasthurba College for Women, Puducherry, Cheryl Ann Gerardine Shivan, as the Convenor of the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac), replacing Assistant Professor (Commerce) Rajiv Gandhi Arts and Science College, Thavalakuppam, K. Balaji, alias Mathimaran.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry C.P. Radhakrishnan issued an order on Monday in this regard.