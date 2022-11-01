Puducherry

New Command at ICG Puducherry

Deputy Inspector General V. Anbalagan, TM, (right) has assumed the Command of Indian Coast Guard in Puducherry from outgoing Commandant M. Venkatesan.

Deputy Inspector General V. Anbarasan, TM, has assumed the Command of Indian Coast Guard Puducherry from Commandant M. Venkatesan.

A press note said Mr. Anbarasan would head the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters Puducherry, which is responsible for coordination of mandated maritime operations in the coastal districts of Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Mr. Anbarasan, who joined the Indian Coast Guard in 1992, has held various prestigious appointments. Prior to joining this Headquarters, he was Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of Headquarters Eastern Seaboard. The officer is a recipient of the Tatrakshak Medal (TM) gallantry award of the President of India.


