New Collector for Villupuram district takes charge

February 06, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VILLUPURAM

He was previously the Sub-Collector of Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore

The Hindu Bureau

C. Palani

C. Palani on Sunday assumed office as the new Collector of Villupuram district. He replaced D. Mohan, who has been transferred and posted as Director of Information and Public Relations.

Speaking to reporters, he said a special thrust would be given to the district’s development and implementation of welfare schemes. The district administration would be ready to work with the people at all times. He encouraged the people of Villupuram to immediately communicate their grievances to him. “The grievances will be addressed as early as possible,” Mr. Palani said.

He added that he was earlier the Sub-Collector of Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district.

