ADVERTISEMENT

New Coast Guard Commander in Puducherry

February 17, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila  joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1991. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila has taken over as Commander, Indian Coast Guard-Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu. He succeeds DIG V. Anbarasan. According to a release, Indian Coast Guard Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu was responsible for operational and integrated security of coastal districts of Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Mr. Dasila joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1991.

In 2000, he was awarded the Tatrakshak medal, the highest gallantry award of the Coast Guard, for his prompt action in preventing a fire aboard the merchant ship MSC Daniella in the Sri Lankan waters, while commanding the Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US