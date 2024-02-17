GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Coast Guard Commander in Puducherry

February 17, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila  joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1991.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila has taken over as Commander, Indian Coast Guard-Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu. He succeeds DIG V. Anbarasan. According to a release, Indian Coast Guard Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu was responsible for operational and integrated security of coastal districts of Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Mr. Dasila joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1991.

In 2000, he was awarded the Tatrakshak medal, the highest gallantry award of the Coast Guard, for his prompt action in preventing a fire aboard the merchant ship MSC Daniella in the Sri Lankan waters, while commanding the Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor.

