New Chief Secy. calls on Speaker, Ministers

Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Monday called on Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar.

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, the Speaker said the Chief Secretary had extended all necessary support to run the administration in a smooth manner. The Chief Secretary also suggested the implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Assembly.

Mr. Selvam said the Assembly Secretariat would soon initiate a plan to implement the programme. NeVA would help the Speaker conduct legislative business with the help of devices, and the proceedings would become paperless.