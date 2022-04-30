Puducherry

New Chief Secretary calls on CM

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Saturday made a courtesy call to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his chamber in the Assembly.

He had taken over charge from Ashwani Kumar, who has been transferred to the national capital.


