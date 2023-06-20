New chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee urges party cadre to work towards making Rahul Gandhi the next PM

June 20, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

During his first address after assuming charge as chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Monday, June 19, 2023 urged Congress cadre to work towards making party leader Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of the country.

“The only aim of party workers should be to make Rahul the next PM. We should ensure the victory of party in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said in his address thanking party workers for organising felicitation programme for his appointment as PCC president.

He assumed charge as PCC president on Monday evening in the presence of Karnataka Minister and AICC in-charge for Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao and other senior leaders of the party in the Union Territory.

The Congress has got the responsibility to defeat the NDA alliance at Centre and in Puducherry, Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the Rangasamy-led NDA government in Puducherry has failed on all fronts. The government has failed to fulfil promises on Statehood, loan waiver, revival of textile mills and infrastructure development, he charged.

The previous Congress government had initiated steps to provide free education to students from all sections of society and reservation for government school students in medical admission. The present government has turned a blind eye towards implementation of pro-people policies, he charged.

Former Minister R. Kamalakannan said the party should treat “traitors as traitors,” and should only consider those serving the party for a long time for positions of power. He flayed those leaders who left the party after enjoying positions given by the party.

