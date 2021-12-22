New chief for Voluntary Health Services

Chennai

The Voluntary Health Services (VHS) multi-speciality hospital unanimously elected N. Gopalaswami, IAS (retd.) as the presidentof VHS, in its central committee meeting held on December 14. A release said the Padma Bhushan awardee and former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr. Gopalaswami, with his rich experience will be guiding the institution in taking its vision forward. of truly affordable quality healthcare.

It was during his tenure that the Election Commission successfully implemented many innovations, among which was the introduction of photo electoral rolls to improve quality and prevent impersonation.

He has served in many important positions in the Central Government, including Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and later as Union Home Secretary before being appointed as Election Commissioner (2004) and later as Chief Election Commissioner (2006).

