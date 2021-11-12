New check dam to be built across Sankarabarani: L-G

Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Oussudu lake and Pillayarkuppam anicut to assess flood situation

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said a new check dam would be constructed at Pillayarkuppam-Sellipet across the Sankarabarani river.

The Lt. Governor who visited Oussudu lake and Pillayarkuppam anicut across the Sankarabarani, to assess the flood situation, told media persons that the existing French-era anicut, built around 120 years ago, had some issues and hence efforts were being taken to build a new check dam.

However, work on the new structure cannot be commenced until water levels recede, she said.

The Lt. Governor’s visit to the anicut followed rapid filling up of the major freshwater lakes, such as Oussudu and Bahour in the heavy rain over the past few days that prompted the PWD to begin releasing water to safeguard residential units in the vicinity. According to Ms. Soundararajan, work would be initiated during summer.

The authorities have made arrangements to build a new dam with a visionary plan. “I have seen the map of the plan. The project would be expedited in consultation with the Chief Minister,” she said.

Conservation plans

Public Works Secretary A. Vikranth Raja briefed the Lt. Governor on the efforts being made by the government to conserve water and maintain major lakes like the one at Oussudu, which being a bird sanctuary, warranted an approach different to regular conservation plan for waterbodies.

The Lt. Governor said there were plans to develop the Sellippattu-Pillaiyarkuppam basin dam and the Oussudu Lake into a tourist attraction with a ramp-up of amenities.

She noted that implementation of several tourism development plans had suffered a setback due to the direction of efforts towards getting the COVID-19 situation under control. Now, with a relative easing of the pandemic situation and with the return of tourists, the schemes would be put back on track in consultation with the Chief Minister, she also said.

Ms. Soundararajan reiterated her appeal to the unvaccinated residents to get the jab against COVID-19.