New cases shoot up to 34 in U.T.

Active cases stood at 150

Fresh COVID-19 cases shot up to 34 against 13 recoveries on Tuesday in the Union Territory.

Puducherry logged 30 cases, detected from 1,941 tests, Yanam 3 and Karaikal one. No fresh case was reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 1.75%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.73%. The overall tally was 1,962 deaths, 150 active cases— with two patients in hospital— a total of 1,66,107 cases and 1,63,995 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.75 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 950 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,31,626 doses.